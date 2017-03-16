WWE Rumors: Erick Rowan not set to be a part of the WWE Championship storyline

Follow the Buzzards, Erick..

Rowan has reportedly been cleared to return

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, WWE Superstar Erick Rowan is not set to be a part of the WWE Championship storyline between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Rowan was backstage at this week's SmackDown Live, however, there has been no indication as to when he may return.

In case you didn't know...

Rowan has been sidelined for months now following surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Since then, many fans have been speculating as to whether or not he'd play a role in the ongoing storyline between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

A few members of the WWE Universe have even dug up videos from Rowan's Twitter that imply he was responsible for the kayfabe death of Sister Abigail.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Rowan is not being considered as a key component in the Wyatt Family storyline as of this moment. It seems as if the WWE is instead choosing to solely focus on Wyatt and Orton, with Luke Harper also fading into the distance in the last few weeks.

What's next?

With WrestleMania 33 just a few weeks away, it would probably make more sense for Rowan to return on the SmackDown Live following the showcase of the immortals. In a situation like that, he can be once again used as one of Bray's henchmen as it seems likely that the feud with Randy will continue on for a few months following their clash at the Citrus Bowl.

Sportskeeda's take

In terms of telling a story, inserting Rowan into the picture would help to answer a lot of questions that fans have regarding the Sister Abigail portion of this tale. However, there's a chance that it'd make things feel a little bit too convoluted as Orton and Wyatt already seem to be telling a pretty interesting story together.

Either way, he should definitely return just after WrestleMania, as there's a lot more in the tank when it comes to the Wyatts as a whole.

