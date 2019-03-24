×
WWE News: Erick Rowan teams up with UFC fighter for an interesting project outside WWE

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
358   //    24 Mar 2019, 10:58 IST

Viking metal and Erick Rowan go well together
What's the story?

Those of you who enjoy heavy metal may have noticed the trend of Erick Rowan donning metal shirts on a weekly basis, in each one of his appearances on the blue brand. Shayna Baszler has been doing the same in NXT, but that's another story for another day.

Now Erick Rowan has taken his heavy metal fandom to the next level with a very special venture. He and UFC fighter Josh Barnett are featured in the Amon Amarth video- Raven's Flight.

In case you didn't know...

Amon Amarth is a very popular Viking Metal band, though they've gone on record to say that they're a melodic death metal act. The band has released multiple albums and music videos, and are popular across the world among metalheads.

The band is best known for making use of Viking imagery, telling stories based on Viking myths and legends. Erick Rowan has been wearing many heavy metal shirts on TV, most recently German thrash metal band Kreator, an act I've been fortunate enough to share the stage with.

Other heavy metal fans in WWE include Triple H and Aleister Black.

The heart of the matter

Amon Amarth has released a song called 'Raven's Flight' from the album 'Berserker' not long ago. It features a long time outspoken advocate for the band- Erick Rowan.

According to the Metal Blade website, Erick Rowan portrays the part of Thor in the video. This is what they have to say:

Directed by Roboshobo, “Raven’s Flight” will be the first of a trilogy of music videos from Berserker, each one increasingly epic in its scope, further immersing the viewer in the world of Amon Amarth. Much like the songs on Berserker, the videos present Amon Amarth to its fullest. The cast features Josh Barnett as “the Berserker” and Erick Rowan as “Thor” among others.

What's next?

Rowan is being built as a monster on SmackDown Live. His role as Daniel Bryan's intellectual peer may be the best one he's played in quite a while. I'm curious to see how far it potentially takes him.

