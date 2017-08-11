WWE News: Eva Marie finally reveals why she left WWE

All Red Everything gave some insight into her WWE departure.

11 Aug 2017

Eva Marie was on the SmackDown Live brand in 2016

What's the story?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Eva Marie revealed why she left WWE and also some more details about her WWE departure and upcoming movie career. One thing is for certain, is that she didn't leave on bad terms with the company whatsoever, despite getting suspended for a Wellness Policy Violation a year ago.

In case you didn't know...

Eva Marie fluctuated between the main roster and NXT but spent some considerable time on the NXT brand as she tried to find her footing as a pro-wrestler. She was criticized heavily for her in-ring style.

The fact of the matter is, fans detested her so much that she got nuclear heat reactions that hadn't been seen or heard in a long time.

She was finally reintroduced to the main roster in 2016 when she was drafted to the SmackDown Live brand. She was in a very entertaining storyline that saw her find multiple excuses to avoid wrestling her scheduled matches. The storyline was absolutely hilarious and even the fans who detested her had just begun to warm up to her.

She was subsequently scheduled for a 6-woman tag team match but was suspended less than a week before SummerSlam for violating WWE's Wellness Policy and was then replaced by the returning Nikki Bella.

The heart of the matter

Regarding her WWE exit and being able to venture outside due to not having a wrestling legacy like Charlotte or Natalya, All Red Everything had the following to say:

Yes, sure. But my ultimate goal too is to be with WWE for the next 20-plus years. So, just like the Rock does, the name of the game is to be able to take your brand and strategically plan it. And that's why I'm grateful that WWE allowed me to step away and pursue this acting career.

What's clear from this is that Eva Marie still has a strong relationship with WWE and does not want to or plan to burn the bridge anytime soon. The last she was seen was pre-suspension, and her husband Jonathan Coyle was furious about it, threatening to "reveal the truth" about it on Twitter. However, his Tweet was quickly taken down and nothing was heard of it.

Regardless, it's good to see that she is on good terms and has thought of a return in the future. She could help WWE in big ways if she constantly has that relationship with them as she becomes a bigger star on the silver screen.

What's next?

Eva Marie seems to be done with pro wrestling, and we will have to give her a chance to see if she succeeds and makes it big on the silver screen.

Author's take

While it's great that Eva and WWE have both kept the door open for a return, it's quite a long shot to compare herself to The Rock. The Great One was in WWE only for a whole bunch of years, but his impact was unparallel and he changed the business like no other. The Rock left a significant impact in WWE before eventually moving on to Hollywood and becoming an even bigger star.

It's quite clear that WWE saw potential in Eva Marie, but it looks like the timing didn't match as she departed for a career in Hollywood. One thing is for sure, the reaction if her music ever hits again in a WWE arena would definitely be very interesting.

