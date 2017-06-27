WWE News: Eva Marie hints at a return to the WWE

All Red Everything has a message for the current Women's Champions of the WWE...

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jun 2017, 09:55 IST

August 2016 was the last time we last saw Eva Marie on live WWE television...

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with TooFab magazine former WWE Superstar Eva Marie stated that she is focusing on her family and acting career in the present. She also hinted at a return to the WWE eventually.

In case you didn’t know...

Eva Marie made her last appearance in the WWE on an August 2016 edition of Smackdown Live. Two days later, the WWE announced that she had violated the Wellness Policy and was never seen on live WWE television again (but appeared on Total Divas later in the year).

The heart of the matter

Eva Marie had a warning in her interview with TooFab for Alexa Bliss and Naomi, who are the current Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live women’s champions. She went on to say the following:

"You never know, I could show up on a Monday Night Raw, I could come down to SmackDown Live and snatch that title real quick. Never leave me out, you never know what's creeping around the corner, if you know what I mean."



It was clear that the WWE had some big plans for Eva Marie when she made her return to the main roster last year. She had a very elaborate entrance along with her own personal voiceover guy (the voice you typically hear at the WWE Hall Of Fame).

What’s next?

In just a few days, Eva Marie’s latest movie, Inconceivable, hits theatres on June 30th. The movie stars Gina Gershon, Faye Dunaway and Nicolas Cage and is about a mother looking to escape an abusive past by moving to another town.

Author’s take

This news definitely has me excited. I knew for a fact that Eva Marie had gone back to NXT and worked really hard to get better in the ring. Though we never got to see her wrestle on the main roster (due to her gimmick having her come up with excuses to not wrestle), I was always looking forward to that point where she was going to mix it up in the ring.

One of the few things left for the women of the WWE to do is a Royal Rumble match. If the time is right, I would love for her return to happen on that night next January.

