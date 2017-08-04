Write an article Search Sportskeeda

WWE News: Eva Marie released from WWE

WWE announces the release of the former Total Divas star

by Brady Hirschhorn @TheHeelMarks
News 04 Aug 2017, 22:11 IST

Eva Marie is moving on
Eva Marie took to her Instagram account to announce that she and the WWE had agreed to part ways. This has been expected ever since the former WWE and Total Divas star removed all references to the WWE from her social media accounts earlier this year.

She was last seen on WWE TV in August of 2016 before being suspended. This led to her ditching her trademark "all red everything" look and landing movie roles fueling speculation that she was leaning towards a career in Hollywood - another reason why this news is not surprising. Here is the statement that Eva Marie put out on Instagram.

Today is a bittersweet day, as @WWE and I have agreed to part ways. It has been an incredible 4 years, and I am truly grateful to Vince, Paul, Stephanie and the entire WWE team. I would not be where I am today without their continued support. - There are such priceless moments from the past few years...everything from visiting our troops in Afghanistan to working alongside the Special Olympics. I couldn't even begin to share them all here, but there's no doubt - I will carry them with me into this exciting journey ahead. - Last but not least, thank YOU, my fans, for allowing me to live out a dream that I could have never imagined for myself. You are the reason I love to go to work, and that's not changing anytime soon! - And finally...the hustle won't stop! After shooting back to back films, more are coming and I can’t wait to share with you soon. #Love #AllRedEverythingForever

WWE.com's official article about this story can be found here.

