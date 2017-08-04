WWE News: Eva Marie released from WWE

WWE announces the release of the former Total Divas star

Eva Marie is moving on

Eva Marie took to her Instagram account to announce that she and the WWE had agreed to part ways. This has been expected ever since the former WWE and Total Divas star removed all references to the WWE from her social media accounts earlier this year.

She was last seen on WWE TV in August of 2016 before being suspended. This led to her ditching her trademark "all red everything" look and landing movie roles fueling speculation that she was leaning towards a career in Hollywood - another reason why this news is not surprising. Here is the statement that Eva Marie put out on Instagram.

WWE.com's official article about this story can be found here.

