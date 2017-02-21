WWE News: Eva Marie talks about being a recovering alcoholic

The former Red Queen opens up about a very real struggle.

Polarizing WWE Diva, Eva Marie

What’s the story?

According to a story on stillrealtous.com, Eva Marie recently opened up about her battle with alcoholism.

In case you didn’t know...

Eva Marie has had a rather strange year or so in WWE. She worked in NXT and was quite the polarizing heel during her work there (seriously, if you haven’t seen her match with Bayley for the NXT Women’s Championship, check it out...the crowd is molten in their hatred for the Red Queen). She was drafted to the Smackdown! Live brand during the WWE Draft in July of 2016, and they had figured out a character for her to hide her weaknesses.

Basically, she would come out for her match, and then something would go wrong before the bell or shortly after the bell, which would cause her to forego the match. It was brilliant writing that was getting the heat on her from casual fans. However, Eva Marie committed a Wellness Policy violation in August of 2016 and was suspended for thirty days. She has not been on WWE television since the suspension as she was busy filming for a Nicholas Cage movie.

The heart of the matter

Since she has been absent from WWE, Eva has kept herself busy by working on several other endeavors, including a movie that she will be a part of in 2017 which stars Nicolas Cage. However, she has been keeping her fans up to date through social media, as well as her YouTube channel.

The woman, formerly known as, “All Red Everything,” answered some fan questions recently for a Q&A video on her YouTube channel. During the Q&A, a fan asked her for her advice on how to stay on the path towards sobriety. Eva opened up about her issues with addiction and then offered some words of advice and encouragement to her fan.

“I’m not sure if you guys know but I am in a recovery program. You absolutely have to carve out time for it. You have to remember how desperate and willing you were to get sober in the first place and never lose that feeling. I have an amazing sponsor and she keeps me in check. We talk weekly. It’s just like anything. You’ve got to want it bad enough. You need to be focused. It’s a life or death thing.”

What’s next?

It is unknown at this time when Eva Marie will be returning to WWE television.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We commend Eva for taking the time out to interact with her fans through social media, as well as being brave enough to open up about her own personal issues. A lot of celebrities might not find it easy or pertinent to do something like this, but a lot of people look up to them and could gain some inspiration from them. Regardless of your opinion on The Red Queen, she deserves credit for opening up like that.