WWE News: Eva Marie wants to emulate the The Rock with Hollywood crossover career

Eva Marie is well underway with plotting her post-WWE career, and she's clearly not afraid to aim big

by Elliott Binks News 12 Aug 2017, 00:41 IST

What’s the story?

Fresh off the back of her WWE departure, Eva Marie has already set her sights on her next big career move—and it’s a bold one to say the least. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Marie elaborated on her acting ambitions, noting that she’s looking to bring together the WWE and Hollywood fanbases “just like The Rock.”

In case you didn’t know…

On Aug 4, Marie took to social media to officially announce her WWE departure after a four-year run with the company. Of course, she hardly bowed out in a blaze of glory.

Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE. Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1YlYbAqdZ2 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 4, 2017

Though she featured on the house show circuit as recently as July, her last on-screen appearance took place way back in April at WrestleMania. In the intervening months, her priorities shifted towards this acting career she’s looking to pursue, so much so that the official announcement of her WWE departure felt like more of a formality than anything.

The heart of the matter

Marie’s official quote about emulating the Rock was as follows:

“I want to bring the WWE universe with me into Hollywood as well as creating a new fanbase in Hollywood and bringing them back into WWE and having the two worlds collide just like The Rock.”

As bold as that sounds, that kind of a grandiose comparison is perhaps to be expected, given that she’s currently brand-managed by Garcia Companies. That’s the same firm owned by Dany Garcia, who also happens to be the Rock’s ex-wife and his production partner over at Seven Bucks Promotions.

What's next?

First off, Marie better go back to WWE and carve out a Hall of Fame calibre career if she has any hopes of being successful in emulating the Rock.

In all seriousness though, it looks like she's set to make a real go of this Hollywood career. But beyond that, Marie also mentions plans to potentially mount a WWE comeback at some point down the line, so there's that to look forward to as well.

Or not.

Many might argue that such a move wouldn't be "best for business" for WWE, but given those potential Hollywood links, they'd likely welcome her back with open arms if this acting shtick goes according to plan.

Author’s take

They say fortune favours the brave—although they also say there’s a fine line between bravery and stupidity. I’ll let you make up your owns minds as to where this one lies.

Either way, at the risk of sounding harsh, this whole interview feels like a lesson in bravado and marketing 101—an attempt by Marie and her people to portray her as a bigger star than she actually is. I guess in some ways that makes her a pro wrestler at heart after all…