WWE News: Ex Impact Champ Spotted At WWE Show

What's the story?

WWE's NXT show has been a great platform for up-and-coming professional wrestlers to hone their trade and make it to the main roster - the big league of pro wrestling.

With many Superstars expected to make the step up to the main roster from NXT, we will see a host of new signings in the coming few months.

One pro wrestler who has been rumoured to make the switch to WWE is former Impact Knockouts Champion, Chelsea Green.

In case you didn't know...

Green was a regular fixture on Impact Wrestling and was part of the promotion for two years between 2016 and 2018. She was also with the WWE back in 2014 when she made an appearance in a segment featuring Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella.

She returned to the WWE the very next year to take part in WWE's Tough Enough competition and was also part of WWE's tryouts earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

At this week's NXT tapings, Green was in the audience, as NXT star posted a photo featuring herself, Green, Kacy Catanzaro, and MJ Jenkins.

Green is reported to be under WWE's radar and has for long been rumoured to sign for the company. Just a few days ago she tweeted a WWE poster of the Evolution PPV where WWE announced that there will be a battle royal at the all-women event.

Some reports have suggested that Green could be a surprise entrant at the all-women PPV that will be held later this month.

What's next?

Green is reportedly training at WWE's Performance Center, but it is in all likelihood that she gets access to WWE's training facility as she is dating a WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder.

WWE's Evolution PPV will be held on 28th October 2018 in New York City.