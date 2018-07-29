WWE News: Ex-WWE star hospitalized after an apparent suicide attempt

Brian Christopher was hospitalized last night

It is being reported by ProWrestlingsheet that former WWE star Brian Christopher who was known under the ring name Grand Master Sexay was hospitalized last night after an apparent suicide attempt.

Sources close to the aforementioned website stated that he was rushed to a nearby hospital but the situation looked dire. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler was arrested earlier this month for DUI and evading arrest.

There are a number of reports circulating that Brian has already passed away but as of right now we are unable to confirm this at this. The situation is looking quite bleak for the former superstar and it is thought that it is only a matter of time given the condition that he was found in.

Brian Christopher has had a number of run-ins with police in recent months but was only arrested for his most recent issue earlier this month.

Christopher joined WWE back in 1997 and was part of a number of memorable moments with the company before he was released back in 2001. He returned to WWE in 2004 but this was an even shorter stint that only lasted a few matches and led to him moving into the Independent Circuit later that year.

Christopher has made numerous returns to WWE since but his most recent came back at NXT Arrival in February 2014 as part of Too Cool in a losing effort as mystery opponents to The Ascension, who defended their NXT Tag Team Championships. Brian hasn't been as active on the wrestling scene in the years that have followed.

There is currently no official update on Christopher's condition but keep your eye on Sportskeeda for any updates we receive.

Our thoughts are prayers are with the entire Lawler family at this time.