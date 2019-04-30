WWE News: Ex-WWE Superstar reveals surprising backstage incident with Undertaker before PPV

The Undertaker

What's the story?

The Undertaker is an icon in WWE and one of the most popular Superstars in the history of the business.

'Taker was also a locker room leader, helping newer talents, setting things right, and resolving issues. Maven, the former Tough Enough winner, recently revealed what he and The Undertaker did backstage ahead of the 2002 Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

Maven was the winner of the inaugural Tough Enough competition, which was WWE's reality TV show to sign new Superstars. His biggest moment in the WWE was at the 2002 Royal Rumble where he eliminated The Undertaker with a dropkick. The Deadman returned to the ring and eliminated Maven and attacked him with a chair.

The heart of the matter

In Sam Roberts' Notsam Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Superstar revealed an interesting backstage anecdote where he and The Undertaker drank Jack Daniels whiskey ahead of the 2002 Royal Rumble.

Maven said that he was supposed to bleed in that segment and drank whiskey to "thin his blood".

“So the match called that night for me to get color and in the business, if you want to get good color, you take Aspirin. Well, I’m allergic to Aspirin. So, Taker’s backstage, [he] tells me an hour and a half before we go out -- he’s like, ‘Take a couple of baby Aspirins to thin your blood out’ and I’m like, ‘I’m allergic’.

"He said, ‘Oh, let’s drink some Jack'. I’m out there, he’s not feeling a thing because he’s Taker and I’m two sheets to the wind. I’m shocked that I actually hit the dropkick, but I’m glad I did," said Maven. (H/T Fightful)

What's next?

We aren't quite sure when we will see The Undertaker back in the wrestling ring but he may make an appearance at the Saudi Arabia shows.