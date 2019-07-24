×
WWE News: Exciting changes coming to WWE Network

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
687   //    24 Jul 2019, 23:00 IST

The WWE Network is changing!
The WWE Network is changing!

What's the story?

This week, the WWE Network is being updated with a new design, simpler navigation system and smarter search tools, according to WWE.

WWE.com have also released a preview of the design.

In case you didn't know

The WWE Network launched in 2014, initially in North America, with WrestleMania 30 being the first major pay-per-view aired as part of the service.

WWE Network has since become most people's go-to for 'pay-per-views' - as customers only have to pay a low monthly subscription rather than several large one-off payments for each event they watch.

Like Netflix and Amazon Prime, the WWE Network also offers a plethora of archived footage, as well as NXT and 205 Live weekly, and Network exclusives, too.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, WWE sent out an email to WWE Network subscribers informing them of changes to the WWE Network, announcing an update coming this week.

The email described the detailed the changes as below.

We are pleased to inform you that WWE Network is being updated this week with a new design, a simpler navigation and smarter search tools. In addition, please be aware of the following:
1) You will need to log in with your email address and password the first time you use the updated WWE Network on each streaming device. 
2) You will NOT need to set up a new account. You should use your existing WWE Network email address and password.
3) The update will occur on different devices at different times during the week.

You can watch a preview of the new-look WWE Network here, where a video showcases some of the new features - like the Superstars option where you can jump straight into videos featuring your favourites from RAW, SmackDown, NXT and 205 Live!

Preview of the new-look design
Preview of the new-look design

What's next?

Well, there's no news as to what devices will be updates first, but all eyes are on the Network to see what it looks like when the upgrade has been fully implemented.

Do you like the new look? Let us know!

