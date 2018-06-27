WWE News: Eye-watering ticket prices for WWE's Australian super-show later this year

WWE has released the ticket prices for Australian super-show.

WWE present their first ever live broadcast from Australia in October

What's the story?

WWE has already revealed that they will be taking over the Melbourne Cricket Ground later this year as part of their Australian Super Show-Down, but they have also recently revealed the price that fans will have to pay if they want to witness this spectacle from ringside.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has already proved that they can pull it off on pay-per-view outside of their regular schedule when they presented The Greatest Royal Rumble live from Jeddah Saudi Arabia back in April and now the company is hoping to do the same over in Australia.

It has already been announced that Triple H will take on The Undertaker and stars like Daniel Bryan and Shawn Michaels will be part of the show which is why many fans have already marked the place on their calendar.

The heart of the matter

The Australian Super Show-Down has already been announced for October and this week WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella toured the facilities this week and the company revealed the staggering price that the WWE Universe will have to pay if they are hoping to watch the show from ringside.

According to Ticketek, the seat prices for the show have been revealed as $40 per seat, whilst ringside tickets are as much as $1427 and entrance ramp seating is just shy of $1000 at $938.

The tickets for The Greatest Royal Rumble were as little as $3 so there's a good reason why many fans are disappointed that the company has released tickets at this price.

What's next?

The show is set to take place on October 3rd this year and will see the first meeting between Triple H and The Undertaker in more than seven years.

Would you pay these prices to see WWE live in Australia? Have your say in the comments section below...