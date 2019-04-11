WWE Rumors: Faction to reunite after three years on next week's Superstar Shake-up?

It's time to shake things up a bit!

What's the story?

WWE is expected to have a host of surprises lined up for next week's Superstar Shake-up, which is scheduled to be a two-day event spread across Raw and SmackDown.

While there have been many rumors flying around regarding the potential shifts across brands, one of the most popular superstars has taken to Twitter to give out a very blatant hint about a reunion that could be in store for next week.

AJ Styles posted two photos on Twitter, which have naturally gotten the WWE Universe talking in numbers.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles took on Randy Orton at WrestleMania and came out victorious in what was, predictably, one of the best matches on the card.

However, Styles reportedly suffered a hip injury and was not present on the SmackDown episode after 'Mania.

As of this writing, there are no updates regarding Styles' injury and a possible timeline for his recovery.

The heart of the matter

Let's get straight to the point. This is what The Phenomenal One posted:

Interesting, isn't it? So what can be made of it?

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Styles disbanded The Club in 2016 and have not gotten back together on TV ever since Styles moved to SmackDown as part of that year's WWE Draft.

The second photo with Finn Balor is from TLC 2017 when Styles filled in to replace an injured Bray Wyatt. So could we see a full-blown Bulet Club reunion?

There are many hints that can be perceived from Styles intriguing post. One scenario is for Balor to move to the blue brand with the IC title while Samoa Joe moves to Raw with the US title.

However, if rumors are to be believed, Styles could move to Raw and if he takes Gallows and Anderson along, then we may have a reunion on the cards.

What's next?

A reunion seems like a great idea on paper as Gallows and Anderson are currently directionless and have also reportedly asked for their releases. Despite winning the IC title, Balor needs a fresh angle and the Demon joining the Club would make for some entertaining television on Monday nights, or maybe, even on Tuesdays.

However, this could all just be a worthless tease at the end of the day. Great teaser nonetheless.

