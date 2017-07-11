WWE News: The Rock has officially been filed for 2020 US Presidential Campaign

What’s the story?

A campaign committee has filed an ‘official’ draft on the potential 2020 presidential campaign of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The news comes just a few months after The Rock himself made several statements regarding a potential run to become the President of the United States.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since Donald Trump became President Trump, fans around the world have been entertaining the idea of The Rock running for office. Of course, this seems unlikely on the face of it, but as Trump has proven it’s not unthinkable for a public figure to go all the way when it comes to breaking into the White House.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Wrestling News, the form was filed by Kenton Tilford of West Virginia.

Kenton, who is a freelance writer, felt very strongly about the possibility of Johnson becoming his next president despite having no actual connection to the man himself, that we know of. We can likely expect a response from The Great One very soon.

What’s next?

The Rock is as busy as ever with his many movies and projects outside of Hollywood, and if a potential presidential campaign is true then don’t expect to see him inside of a WWE ring anytime soon.

That being said, you just never know what the former WWE Champion has up his sleeve and if anyone can juggle all of those responsibilities it’s him.

Author’s take

We think it’d be phenomenal to see The Rock become the President of the United States in 2020. He’s a global icon, a likeable figure and we’re confident that if given the opportunity he could make a real difference when dealing with important political issues.

That may sound ridiculous, but let’s just wait and see.