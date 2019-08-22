WWE News: Fan ejected from SmackDown Live for spitting on four-time tag-team Champions

The incident took place after this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

A fan who attended this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live was ejected from the arena after spitting on Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

One of the WWE's most popular tag teams, despite being heels, the pairing of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are two-time former NXT Tag Team Champions as well as two-time former RAW Tag Team Champions.

On the red brand this week, The Revival helped attack the New Day during the three-hour show, whilst Randy Orton forced his nemesis WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to watch the brutal attack, which hospitalized Xavier Woods.

According to Twitter user @JORDYNNWRESTLING who claimed to also attend the show, the incident took place after the blue brand went off the air, before a dark main event pitting the New Day against the WWE's Apex Predator and The Revival.

Yeah so story time, dark match was Roman and Kofi and Big E vs revival and Randy well the match never officially started well while dash and Scott were playing there games with a fan Dash swished his sweat of his head onto the fan so the fan spit at dash and Scott! Like Wut — Jordyn 😈 (@JORDYNWRESTLING) August 21, 2019

Honestly like it was all around a good event but like he was just messing with you and now you got yourself kicked out — Jordyn 😈 (@JORDYNWRESTLING) August 21, 2019

Before the match took place, Wilder reportedly swished his hair against the crowd, with some drops getting on one fan, who spat at the former champions in retaliation.

Jordyn continued in a later tweet, saying that the fan was kicked out of the arena for their actions.

What's next for the Revival?

Despite recently losing the RAW Tag Team Championships and being spat on, Dash and Dawson are doing pretty well for themselves, aligning themselves this week with Randy Orton.

A report has claimed that the RAW Tag Team will be facing the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods), for the titles at the upcoming Clash of Champions Pay Per View.

Clash of Champions 2019 will take place on Sunday, September 15, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will air live on the WWE Network.