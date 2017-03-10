WWE News: Fan footage posted showing Goldberg scolding a fan for using profanity

Goldberg told a disrespectful fan off after being insulted

by Rohit Nath News 10 Mar 2017, 12:51 IST

The incident occurred right after Goldberg’s Universal Championship win at Fastlane

A viral video has been posted by a fan which saw Goldberg scolding a fan for publicly using profanity against him. Here is the video below:

As seen above, when Goldberg was celebrating with the fans, giving them high fives, a lady shouted, “You’re old as f*** Goldberg”.

Goldberg then addressed the lady saying:

“Watch your language, there's kids around here". Just because you guys are low lives, doesn’t mean you have to pass it around”.

Goldberg has always been about the kids and continues to be so. His goal for a long time as a wrestler was(and still is) to be a superhero for the kids. Some fans tend to be very disrespectful towards talent, often not remembering that they are human beings with feelings as well.

While fans are allowed to chant and say what they want because they paid their hard-earned money to buy the ticket, there is a difference between not cheering someone and outright disrespecting talent. In this regard, Goldberg did the right thing by telling the fan off.

It will be interesting to see how Goldberg gets received by the WWE audience leading up to WrestleMania. He was not well received by the Chicago crowd on the RAW after Fastlane

