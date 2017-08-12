WWE News: Fandango and Tyler Breeze tell the story of how the Fashion Files made it to SmackDown Live

The Fashion Files were a result of perseverance.

The Fashion Flies could save the careers of Tyler Breeze (R) and Fandango (L)

What's the story?

The Fashion Files have been a breath of fresh air since they debuted on live television, expertly adding a dash of comedy to SmackDown Live. The duo of Tyler Breeze and Fandango revealed how the whole idea behind the now successful Fashion Files gimmick came into being on the latest episode of Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk is Jericho.

It all started with Fandango getting injured, and Tyler Breeze coming up with the idea of using WWE.com constructively to get their story over with the fans.

Fandango said, "Instead of just sitting in the back bitching about not being on TV, Breeze being proactive kind of... 'dude, let's shoot some promos.' Dot com, they'll do whatever you want."

"So instead of sitting around being bitter... dude, there's these cameras and Breeze and I get together and we just start shooting promos because what do we got to lose?", Fandango concluded.

The duo went on to get positive feedback from the promos on WWE.com and were eventually given screen time on Smackdown Live, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Breeze and Fandango, both talented wrestlers, were hanging around the mid-card before the success of the Fashion Flies gig. They have, easily, one of the most refreshing and funny backstories and their recent push just ahead of SummerSlam is well deserved.

The heart of the matter

WWE undoubtedly have lots and lots of talent on their roster, and it is easy for wrestlers who are not given enough screen time to get demotivated and blame the management for their story lines. Often, that is justified, but in some cases, like this one, wrestlers can force the management's hand by proactively doing something different and captivating the audience.

What's next?

Tyler Breeze and Fandango don't have a creative direction heading into SummerSlam. However, they could have a Fashion Files segment on the show.

Author's take

Their perseverance should serve as an example for all the performers on the roster who think they haven't been given their due. As Robin Williams would say, "Carpe diem; seize the day."

