WWE News: Fandango provides injury update following surgery 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
597   //    11 Jul 2018, 21:48 IST

Fandango provides a positive update after surgery
Fandango provides a positive update after surgery

What's the story?

Fandango recently underwent surgery on an injured labrum which he suffered a few weeks ago and has since given an update on Social Media regarding his current condition.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Fandango hasn't been used as often as he would like on WWE TV in recent months and even talked about transitioning away from his comedy character with Tyler Breeze earlier this year.

Despite being a popular character when he was first promoted, Fandango hasn't been given the same opportunities in recent years which has left him out of favor with WWE's creative team, but he will be hoping that this will change when he makes his return to WWE TV.

The heart of the matter

Fandango recently underwent surgery on his torn labrum and he provided the WWE Universe with an update on his condition on Social Media. It is thought that even though the surgery was considered a success, Fandango could still miss around six months of action.

Fandango has been missing from WWE over the past few weeks, but given the fact that he and Tyler Breeze haven't been used much on TV recently, this hasn't been very noticeable. A fan recently asked Breeze how he was going to cope without Fandango in the coming months.

Could this be a hint that Breeze isn't happy with his current position in the company?

What's next?

Fandango is expected to be on the shelf for the next six months, but it is unknown as to whether or not WWE will use Breeze as a singles wrestler in his absence or wait until Fandango returns to rebrand the team.

Do you think Tyler Breeze will be used effectively in Fandango's absence? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Raw Fandango Tyler Breeze
