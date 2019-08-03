WWE News: Fandango returns to the ring following a year-long hiatus

The Fashion Police is back!!

What's the story?

It's been quite some time since the dazzling dancer has graced a WWE ring. Today, though, Fandango finally returned to the squared circle, alongside his tag team partner Tyler Breeze.

In case you didn't know...

Fandango and Tyler Breeze became a real fan-favorite team once the brand split kicked off back in 2016. Known as the Fashion Police, the two would take part in hilarious skits dubbed "The Fashion Files."

Their humor really hooked fans young and old, and eventually became one of the highlights of SmackDown Live. They even managed to get a few shots at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and even though they never won them, their performances actually proved that they were serious contenders. Sadly, just as they were moved to Raw in 2018, Fandango suffered a tear in his left labrum, placing him out of action for at least six months.

However, Fandango ended up sitting on the shelf longer than that, not stepping foot inside of a ring for over a year. He would eventually return to NXT, saving Tyler Breeze from a beatdown by Jaxson Ryker and the Forgotten Sons earlier this week. Later on in the night, it seemed that he spent his time off reflecting on the careers of the Fashion Police. Breezango was reunited at last, and it was only a matter of time before they competed on the Black and Yellow brand.

The heart of the matter

Last night at an NXT Live Event in St. Petersburg, Florida, Tyler Breeze and Fandango teamed up once again, defeating The Outliers, Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak. The official NXT Instagram page posted a video of the duo celebrating following the win.

After the match, the two set their sights on the Forgotten Sons, looking to break through the fearsome trio and kickstart their run in NXT together.

What's next?

The Forgotten Sons won't forget how Tyler Breeze embarrassed Jaxson Ryker at Full Sail, handing the leader of the trio his first loss in the company, nor will they let Fandango get away with ruining the post-match assault. Breezango have something to prove as well, and Fandango won't want to be on the losing end of a feud after coming back so soon. The veterans will have to get in the heads of the Sons if they hope to overcome them and throw their names into Tag Team Title contention.