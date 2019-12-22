WWE News: Fandango undergoes surgery

Breezango have featured prominently on NXT recently

Fandango has revealed that he has undergone surgery after injuring his elbow in Breezango’s victory over The Singh Brothers on the December 11 episode of WWE NXT.

As you can see from the 02:20 mark of the video below, the NXT Superstar immediately grabbed hold of his left arm after landing an elbow drop from the ring apron to the outside of the ring.

He then kept his left elbow close to his body as he climbed to the top turnbuckle, before hitting a leg drop to pick up the win for his team.

Writing on Instagram, Fandango said he has had 'Tommy John' surgery and joked that his dreams of being a pitcher in the MLB are over.

What is Tommy John surgery?

Tommy John surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction (UCL), is commonly undergone by baseball pitchers.

According to healthline.com, only 148 of the 179 MLB players who underwent the surgery returned to the major leagues, and it can often take over a year for somebody to fully recover.

It is not yet known how long Fandango will be out of in-ring action. But his most recent injury – a left labrum tear in his shoulder – kept him away from WWE television from July 2018 to August 2019.