Fans and WWE Superstars react to Kevin Owens pipe bomb on Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens kicked Shane McMahon with his words on SmackDown.

If you watched the opening segment of SmackDown this week, you were not disappointed. After a lacklustre RAW, SmackDown Live got a lot of eyeballs after Kevin Owens verbally lambasted Shane McMahon for abusing his power.

Owens and McMahon teased some tension last week during an episode of the Kevin Owens Show. KO wanted to keep asking McMahon why he ran off from the ring when the Undertaker made his way to the squared circle.

McMahon did not address the question, but instead pulled rank on Owens and told him to stick to the pre-approved questions. After the tirade from Owens on SmackDown, he won't be sticking to any script that Shane McMahon tells him to stick to.

Many fans were quick to support Owens on Twitter, with some even referencing the most famous pipe bomb in WWE history.

Kevin Owens is the voice of the people confirmed, everything he said was true pic.twitter.com/KPkOxy7xXu — AJ 🐎 (@avengedstomp) July 10, 2019

“You take up TV time from Apollo Crews, Murphy, Ali, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Kairi Sane." - Kevin Owens.



Thank you for this, Kevin. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MAdKw7lG9M — ᴅɪᴇɢᴏ (@diegp77) July 10, 2019

The promo Kevin Owens did tonight #SDLive pic.twitter.com/q4v7282mFg — Tyler King (@Tyler99King) July 10, 2019

If Kevin Owens wants to be Prime Minister there's a spot open here waiting for him. — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) July 10, 2019

Kevin Owens just became the top babyface in the company with one promo. Amazing. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/HLarUnzqPi — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 10, 2019

What Kevin Owens said is the best thing I've heard all day. Why not give Superstars like Ali, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan, Apollo Crews, any underused, underutilized talent a chance instead of Shane McMahon eating up TV time at the Superstars' expense? #SDLive — Alexander The Great 👑🎤(ATG)/Alexander N. Miller (@WWETheAlexander) July 10, 2019

WWE is often more successful when they have characters on screen that hold them accountable for some of things that aren't sitting well with the fans.

Whether or not this was indeed an example of that, Owens certainly connected with the live audience as well as with those on social media.

With so much support from fans, it appears that WWE is aware that we've had more than anyone should have to get regarding Shane McMahon.

Many wrestlers have struggled to get on TV and in the ring following the Superstar Shake Up.

Ali has been relegated to vignettes whereas, the Kabuki Warriors have been mainly seen in backstage segments. Buddy Murphy hasn't been on television and now that they are both at full strength, neither have the Authors of Pain.

One of the many people listed by Owens, Buddy Murphy, took to Twitter himself to thank Owens for acknowledging him.

A fan replying to Murphy's gratitude actually compared Shane's megalomania to his sister's Stephanie, back when she and Triple H were ruling over the WWE with an iron fist.

What Kevin Owens said is correct. Shane is turning the WWE into his own soap opera. Shane is a little bit... Chh. Worse then Stephanie ever was. — Ritchie Wesley (@Patches0769) July 10, 2019

Another Superstar who thanked Owens for the accolade was the lone member of the Riott Squad to move to SmackDown, Liv Morgan. She has also been absent from TV since 'Mania.

Ali also took to Twitter and thanked KO for speaking out for everyone.