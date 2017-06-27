WWE Video: Fans go wild after Jeff Hardy mentions CM Punk in an interview

CM Punk is mentioned in a WWE backstage interview; the internet loses its collective mind.

CM Punk and Jeff Hardy while they were both a part of WWE

What’s the story?

The Hardys and Finn Balor were featured in a WWE.com exclusive interview from last night’s RAW where they were asked about how they felt about teaming up together for a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Jeff Hardy spoke about the last time he performed at Staples Center, eight years ago in a match against CM Punk at SummerSlam in 2009.

Jeff Hardy’s mention of CM Punk sent the internet into a frenzy as can be seen in the comments section on WWE’s YouTube page where the video was uploaded.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus, Cesaro and Elias Sampson took on The Hardy Boyz and Finn Balor this week on RAW in a Six-Man Tag Team Match which saw the unlikely team of The Hardys and Finn Balor win in the end. The match got a pretty huge pop from the audience as both the Hardys and Finn are fan favourites.

The heart of the matter

After this week’s episode of RAW was over, The Hardy Boyz and Finn Balor showed up for a backstage interview on RAW Fallout which was uploaded to both WWE.com and the official WWE YouTube channel. The three men talked about their experience of working as a trio for the first time in the match that took place at the Staples Center in LA.

During the interview, Jeff Hardy recalled the last time he was at a WWE event in the same venue, 2009’s SummerSlam, where he fought CM Punk. This mention of arguably the biggest name in wrestling when it comes to the Internet Wrestling Community, at least, created quite the commotion in the comments section on YouTube as fans started to speculate the strangest things.

Some of these comments can be seen below:

What’s next?

CM Punk is still a Legendary name in WWE and although this mention of him in an interview says nothing about a potential return, many fans believe that Punk will eventually come back to WWE at some point.

It is hard to say for sure though since it has been a long time since his departure and it doesn’t seem like Punk and the WWE are on good terms since the split.

Author’s take

Although CM Punk’s return to WWE seems like a very distant possibility, if it does happen, it would take the Wrestling Universe by storm and will definitely be a truly historic moment for WWE.