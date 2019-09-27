WWE News: Fans upset after FOX announcer dismisses Rey Mysterio as Nacho Libre
WWE is gearing up for the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX Sports next Friday night, and WWE Superstars and personalities are not the only ones hyping the Blue Brand's big move.
For the past several weeks, FOX Sports announcers have been hyping the SmackDown brand's debut on the network, as ads can be seen and heard across FOX's sports programming including the NFL and college football.
Most recently, a FOX Sports announcer compared WWE legend Rey Mysterio to the fictional movie character Nacho Libre, made famous by actor Jack Black in the comedy movie which takes its title from the name of the main character.
Following the comment made by the FOX announcer, Newsweek noted that Twitter erupted in defense of Rey Mysterio after many fans, and pro wrestlers like Kenny King, took offense to the Nacho Libre comparison.
Kenny King not happy with "disrespectful" comments
Current Ring of Honor star Kenny King also weighed-in on the comments made by the FOX Sports announcer, adding on Twitter, "Why is American mainstream media so disrespectful to Pro wrestling?" King Tweeted. "After the Olberman thing with Braun, and now this guy low-key shading The Almighty Rey Mysterio, why is it all good to Shade our business? Why doesn't this happen in other countries/cultures where professional wrestling is?"
Rey Mysterio is yet to comment on the situation.
FOX is rumored to be presenting Friday Night SmackDown as more of a sports-oriented product, which is why the show has been moved to Friday nights and FOX hosts are heavily mentioning the show, in order to complete a sports "block" of programming which will include WWE on Fridays, college football on Saturdays, and the NFL on Sundays.
