WWE News: Fans upset after FOX announcer dismisses Rey Mysterio as Nacho Libre

FOX announcer compares Rey Mysterio to Nacho Libre

WWE is gearing up for the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX Sports next Friday night, and WWE Superstars and personalities are not the only ones hyping the Blue Brand's big move.

For the past several weeks, FOX Sports announcers have been hyping the SmackDown brand's debut on the network, as ads can be seen and heard across FOX's sports programming including the NFL and college football.

Most recently, a FOX Sports announcer compared WWE legend Rey Mysterio to the fictional movie character Nacho Libre, made famous by actor Jack Black in the comedy movie which takes its title from the name of the main character.

Following the comment made by the FOX announcer, Newsweek noted that Twitter erupted in defense of Rey Mysterio after many fans, and pro wrestlers like Kenny King, took offense to the Nacho Libre comparison.

They spend hours during research for games but couldn't take 10 minutes to look up Rey Mysterio and to top it off bust out damn Nacho Libre.



Sir, I need you to do better. — Sassy Thick Chick (@TwansSaysHello) September 22, 2019

Don’t ever disrespect Rey Mysterio (@reymysterio) by comparing him to Nacho Libre! — Cameron Huff (@Cameron_611) September 22, 2019

Hey Fox, I know you're new to the wrestling thing, and we know your announcers don't give a damn about wrestling, but if they could do at least a little bit of research on the people who are gonna be on your network it would go a long ways. 👍 — George Mizanin Fan Account (@Taco_Stains) September 22, 2019

Kenny King not happy with "disrespectful" comments

Current Ring of Honor star Kenny King also weighed-in on the comments made by the FOX Sports announcer, adding on Twitter, "Why is American mainstream media so disrespectful to Pro wrestling?" King Tweeted. "After the Olberman thing with Braun, and now this guy low-key shading The Almighty Rey Mysterio, why is it all good to Shade our business? Why doesn't this happen in other countries/cultures where professional wrestling is?"

Rey Mysterio is yet to comment on the situation.

FOX is rumored to be presenting Friday Night SmackDown as more of a sports-oriented product, which is why the show has been moved to Friday nights and FOX hosts are heavily mentioning the show, in order to complete a sports "block" of programming which will include WWE on Fridays, college football on Saturdays, and the NFL on Sundays.

