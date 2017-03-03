WWE News: Latest betting odds revealed, WWE Fastlane 2017 winners (Spoilers)

Fastlane looked like a predictable PPV on route to WrestleMania. However, these odds may shock you.

Goldberg will be your new Universal Champion. That’s no surprise

What’s the story?

Goldberg and Braun Strowman will be winning the two top matches at WWE FastLane. The seismic shift in the betting odds over the last 24 hours and most significantly at 10 pm GMT, have revealed the identity of several of the winners including Goldberg and Braun Strowman.

In case you didn’t know...

Betting odds are known to change based on the bets being placed. However, seismic shifts, such as the ones that have occurred in the 24 hours, 99.9% reveal the outcomes of the matches.

Seismic shifts mean:

- The results have been decided by the WWE and finalised by Vince McMahon.

- Those results are leaked out to friends, families and acquaintances of WWE staff who know the outcomes.

- This results in friends, families and acquaintances, placing bets on the finalised outcomes.

- These large bets cause the odds shift so significantly, that the changed odds are basically spoilers.

This has been happening since back in 2011. The betting odds were responsible for giving away the result of 2016 Royal Rumble when Randy Orton moved from being a 4/1 shot to being a 1/10 favourite by the time the Rumble began.

This meant $10 would have originally won you $50 back at 4/1 ($40 profit and your $10 stake returned), however, at 1/10, you would have only won $11 off $10 ($1 profit and your $10 stake returned).

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman and Nia Jax are the two biggest movers to have had their respective prices slashed in the WWE FastLane 2017 betting markets at 5Dimes.com. Both started as underdogs, but are both now strong favourites. Punters looking to wager on the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match can now find Strowman at 1/20.

His odds were previously at 6/4. This means that $40 on Strowman would have previously won you $100. However, due to the changes, Strowman will now pay only $42 on a $40 stake. Conversely, Roman Reigns has jumped out from 1/2 to 7/1 in the same period.

This means that if you put $40 on Roman Reigns you would have $60. However, now a $40 bet on Reigns will land a massive $320 return. This makes it crystal clear that Roman is not winning.

Nia Jax's price to win her match against Sasha Banks have also moved from 6/4 to 1/20, just like Strowman. The steep drop has forced the oddsmakers to also move Banks out from 1/2 to 7/1, the same odds as Roman Reigns.

In the main event, genuine customers have started to back Kevin Owens, as his price has moved to 5/1 from 7/1, meaning Goldberg will still win despite having moved to 1/9 from 1/16. It's safe to presume that punters blindly backing Owens for small stakes, otherwise he would be a favourite like Jaxx and Strowman.

It’s simply a case of fans believing it’s worth betting on Owens to pull out the win on Sunday at very long odds, however, it is not. Goldberg is winning the WWE Universal Title this Sunday. In other matches, Charlotte, Anderson and Gallows and Samoa Joe are all strong favourites and very likely winners on Sunday.

Here are all the current odds for FastLane, with the favourites and likely winners in bold:

Kevin Owens 5/1

Goldberg 1/9

Roman Reigns 7/1

Braun Strowman 1/20

Neville 2/5

Jack Gallagher 7/4

Gallows and Anderson 1/3

Enzo and Big Cass 2/1

Bayley 5/1

Charlotte Flair 1/9

Sasha Banks 7/1

Nia Jax 1/20

Sami Zayn 7/1

Samoa Joe 1/20

Swann and Tozawa 1/2

Kendrick and Dar 6/4

What’s next?

WWE Fastlane is a Raw-exclusive PPV which goes down this Sunday, emanating from the BMO Harris Bradley Center, in Milwaukee, Wi. In the main event, Goldberg looks to fulfil his promise of one last title run when he faces Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship.

Most are expecting Goldberg to leave with the belt, after defeating Owens in a very short match. Therefore, WWE will be looking at several of its Superstars to perform at a high level and produce high calibre matches, in order to compensate for a short Main Event.

Fans will be expecting Zayn vs. Samoa Joe and Charlotte vs. Bayley to deliver in the ring, however, Reigns vs. Strowman could be a surprise match of the night contender.

Sportkeeda’s take

Things can change between now and Sunday, and favoritism in these matches can often swing. However, once this much money has been laid out to swing the likes of Jaxx and Strowman from 6/4 underdogs to 1/20 favorites, there can be no doubt.

While I can concede that there could be late changes to the results and consequently the odds in the Swann and Tozawa vs. Kendrick and Dar match, the Neville vs. Jack Gallagher match and the Gallows and Anderson vs. Enzo and Cass match, the other matches have been fully decided on, based the money invested to cause the mammoth changes to the odds, resulting in them being as one-sided as they currently are.

Therefore, I am of the opinion that Goldberg, Strowman Charlotte, Jax and Samoa Joe, are all 100% winning at Fastlane this Sunday. You can bank on those 5 being spoilers you were warned about in the title of this article.

