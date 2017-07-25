WWE News: Fatal Four Way Universal Title match announced for SummerSlam

Will Brock Lesnar walk out of SummerSlam as the Universal Champion?

by Akshay Bapat News 25 Jul 2017, 09:21 IST

Brock Lesnar will defend his title for the second time at SummerSlam

What’s the story?

As seen on today’s RAW, General Manager Kurt Angle announced that Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match at SummerSlam. Lesnar will battle Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe for the biggest prize on RAW at the annual summer pay-per-view.

The possible reason behind the move could be to facilitate Lesnar dropping the title without being pinned.

In case you didn’t know…

On last week’s RAW, Joe and Reigns faced each other in a match to see who would face The Beast at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship. However, just when it looked like the opponent for Lesnar could be set, a returning Strowman wreaked havoc, causing the bout to end in a no-contest.

Kurt Angle promised that he would make a decision regarding the status of the Universal Championship match on this week’s RAW in response to the Monster Among Men disrupting the slugfest between Joe and Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Today’s RAW opened with RAW GM Kurt Angle addressing the situation from the week prior. This prompted Reigns, Joe and Strowman to make their way to the ring to plead their respective cases for a title opportunity against The Conqueror at SummerSlam.

After deliberating for a while, as the three potential challengers bickered back and forth, the Olympic gold medalist announced that the Universal title would be on the line in a fatal four-way match on August 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What’s next?

Following the blockbuster announcement, all three competitors engaged in a massive brawl on RAW where security personnel and members of the RAW roster tried to intervene, which ended in Strowman laying out The Big Dog right in the middle of the ring.

Due to this development, it was also announced on RAW that next show, which is slated to emanate from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, will feature a triple threat match between Joe, Reigns, and Strowman.

As for Lesnar, according to a report on WrestleZone, he will be appearing on next week’s RAW and will also be appearing on the go-home show before his title defence at SummerSlam.

Author’s take

This match makes perfect sense if WWE wants Lesnar to lose the WWE Universal Championship while protecting him as he does not have to be involved in the decision.This could be a big showcase for Braun Strowman, as he will look to cement his position in the upper echelon of WWE Superstars.

While Joe and Reigns would carry a bulk of the in-ring action, Strowman and Lesnar would definitely make their intimidating presence in the match known.This has the potential to be one of the biggest and strongest PPV main events in a long time.

