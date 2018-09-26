WWE News: Favourite To Win The WWE Title At Super Show-Down Revealed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 223 // 26 Sep 2018, 18:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will emerge as the next WWE Champion?

What's the story?

The saga between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe has become very personal indeed. People have been wondering if it's finally time for Joe to become the next WWE Champion when the two men collide in Melbourne.

According to the betting odds published by Wrestling Inc. (courtesy of Bet Wrestling), AJ Styles is the clear cut favourite to remain WWE Champion. The Undertaker is also supposedly the favourite against Triple H, in their clash.

In case you didn't know...

Betting odds are never a surefire way to know who's winning. But they are a clear indicator of who the public will stake their money on, in the big match.

More often than not, betting odds provide a clearer picture of the results of a pay-per-view event. Super Show-Down will feature 4 title matches. 3 of the titles are SmackDown Live Championships while the other one is the Cruiserweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Here are the betting odds, with the - sign indicating the favourite:

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) -180 vs Samoa Joe +140

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) -195 vs Charlotte Flair +155

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander (c) +130 vs Buddy Murphy -170

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (c) -600 vs Cesaro & Sheamus +400

The Undertaker -165 vs Triple H -125

John Cena & Bobby Lashley -530 vs Elias & Kevin Owens +350

Daniel Bryan -175 vs The Miz +135

The Shield -350 vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre +250

The Bella Twins & Ronda Rousey -900 vs The Riott Squad +500

Asuka & Naomi +115 vs The IIconics -155

The odds indicate that the only title that may change is the Cruiserweight Championship. This is a likely possibility as Buddy Murphy is originally from Australia.

What's next?

It does seem like AJ Styles will carry the WWE Championship to Melbourne and beyond. Could we see an AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan feud then? That's the one feud that many fans have been waiting for.

Do you think Samoa Joe should be the next WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.