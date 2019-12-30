WWE News: Female Superstar slapped Xavier Woods so hard that it left him with fingerprints in his skin

Xavier Woods joined forces with The New Day in 2014

Xavier Woods revealed on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that Natalya once slapped him so hard that fingerprints could be seen in his skin.

The trio began discussing the incident when they mentioned how Cesaro and Tyson Kidd were easy to work with during their rivalry around the time of WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Woods then recalled a spot during one of their matches when Natalya, who accompanied Cesaro and Kidd to the ring, slapped him on the ring apron, causing the skin on his face to suddenly bubble up.

“I have eczema, so I have very, very sensitive skin, so if I get slapped, it will bubble up and you’ll see a print of whatever hit me. But it’s a bumpy bubble-up, so it looks like I’ve broken out in hives. I was trying to explain this to you guys [Big E and Kofi Kingston] before we even did the spot, and you guys are like, ‘Cool, whatever,’ thinking nothing of it.

“Nattie slapped me, we’re on the ring [apron], and I turned to Kofi and he goes, [gasps] ‘What happened to your face?’ … ‘I told you I’ve got sensitive skin’ … And then you [Kofi] looked and said, ‘You can see your fingerprints in your skin!’”

The most memorable match in the rivalry between the two teams came at WrestleMania 31, where Cesaro and Kidd (w/Natalya) retained the Tag Team titles against Big E and Kingston (w/Woods), Los Matadores (w/El Torito) and The Usos (w/Naomi) on the kickoff show.

