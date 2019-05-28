WWE News: Female Superstar teases WWE exit; reveals that her contract is up next month

Maria Kanellis returned to action in the WrestleMania Battle Royal!

What's the story?

After reports emerged last year that Mike and Maria Kanellis had requested their release from WWE, there's more fuel being poured on the fire with Maria teasing that the pair's contracts are up in three weeks, before adding a pretty hilarious, sarcastic response to a fan.

In case you didn't know...

Maria Kanellis signed with WWE in 2004 after entering the Diva Search, making appearances at OVW and working in more of a creative capacity with booking ideas, before being brought to Raw as a backstage interviewer and the host of KissCam.

By 2005, Maria was wrestling on Raw and proved her toughness when one of her fillings was slapped out of her mouth during a match with Trish Stratus. Maria also competed against Kurt Angle in singles action, teamed with John Cena against Edge and Lita, and was also on the receiving end of a Stone Cold Stunner when she criticized Steve Austin's movie,The Condemned.

Maria would go on to work with Mike in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, with Maria becoming with first woman in NJPW to compete inside the ring in 13 years. While in Impact Wrestling, Maria Kanellis won the Impact Knockouts Championship, holding the title for 50 days.

Both Maria and Mike left Impact Wrestling in March 2017 and returned to WWE few months later in June at Money In The Bank, but the pair have only appeared sporadically. Mike successfully overcame addiction, and the pair welcomed their first child into the world.

Maria Kanellis last wrestled at WrestleMania 35 in the Women's Battle Royal, while the pair have been appearing often, but not regularly, on 205 Live.

The heart of the matter

Today, Maria Kanellis teased that she and husband Mike Kanellis may very well have an uncertain future in WWE, with a succinct tweet claiming that their contracts are up in three weeks.

Contracts are up in 3 weeks. Just saying... — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 27, 2019

When a fan pushed for more information, though, Kanellis decided to reply in seemingly sarcastic fashion...

PWInsider.com has reported that Maria was indeed referring to her WWE contract status, and seemingly Mike's as well.

What's next?

Well, only time will tell whether Maria was planting some seeds, or just trying to cause a stir!

Would you like to see Mike and Maria Kanellis stay with WWE or go elsewhere? Let us know in the comments.