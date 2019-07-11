WWE News: Female Superstars to star in new unscripted TV series 'Fight Like A Girl'

Fight Like A Girl

WWE has announced the company is teaming up with Quibi to debut a new unscripted series titled "Fight Like A Girl."

The show will feature the female stars of WWE, and each episode will feature Stephanie McMahon.

Deadline was the first to report the news of the new show, which will air on Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform video platform Quibi. WWE Studios and Critical Content will co-produce the series.

According to a press release issued by WWE, each episode of "Fight Like A Girl" will feature WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, pairing a WWE Superstar with a young woman who is struggling with a personal issue. The Superstar will draw from their own experiences to help the trainee overcome their obstacles.

The show will be shot from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, and each episode will feature a reveal at the end of the show as the women attempt to change their lives forever.

Stephanie McMahon commented on the new series as seen below:

So proud to be part of the new series on Quibi, #FightLikeAGirl. Behind every woman is a story of hard work, failure & triumph. @WWE female Superstars draw from their experiences to help trainees overcome obstacles to become all around stronger & healthier versions of themselves! https://t.co/cqx0jaD276 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019

A premiere date for the new show has yet to be announced, however it will also be Executive Produced by Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levison, Ben Zierten and Richard Lowell for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.

The show sounds similar to other reality shows which challenge participants to make healthier lifestyle choices in order to change their lives for the better.

With WWE shooting the show at the Performance Center, it's almost certain the women featured on the show will use the state-of-the-art facility in order to train to achieve their goals.

No word yet on which WWE Superstars will be featured on the show, or what roles the women of WWE will play on the show.

What do you think of the new "Fight Like A Girl" show concept? Let us know in the comment section!