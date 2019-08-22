WWE News: Fiend mask and Firefly Fun House creator on what the future holds for Bray Wyatt

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 487 // 22 Aug 2019, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has impressed one and all with his new Fiend persona

Speaking to Gamespot, Jason Baker of Tom Savini Studios recently opened up on working with Bray Wyatt under the guidance of Tom Savini, as regards the WWE Superstar's new character, The Fiend.

Baker -- whom Savini had noted as the supervisor behind the construction of the Fiend mask -- asserted that if the fans are impressed by what they've seen until now from Wyatt, what's in store will surely "blow them away".

Bray Wyatt revitalized as The Fiend

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recently returned to in-ring professional wrestling competition after what had been a lengthy hiatus, preceded by a set of vignettes which promoted a drastic change to his on-screen character.

Wyatt's new WWE character is one in which he plays a fun-loving Firefly Fun House host, who time and again transforms into a menacing, malevolent avatar known as The Fiend.

On that note, Wyatt recently picked up a notable victory over Finn Balor at SummerSlam, with the former wrestling in his Fiend persona.

Jason Baker of Tom Savini Studios lauds the creativity of Bray Wyatt, and teases big things to come for Wyatt's new avatar

Jason Baker and the rest of the team at Tom Savini Studios notably worked under the guidance of Savini; in order to create The Fiend's mask as well as the Firefly Fun House set, props, puppets, mask as well as Wyatt's new lantern.

Baker had words of high praise for Bray Wyatt, and stated the following regarding the talented Superstar's efforts pertaining to The Fiend character:

Advertisement

"It's all Bray's brainchild...He had these ideas, and we did some concept art, but it wasn't really hitting home with Bray. So he got a really, really good sketch artist named Kyle Scarborough, out of St Louis, to do some concept art for him. Those sketches were awesome, and we took those and brought them to life."

Furthermore, Baker expounded that although he cannot reveal too many details on what the future holds for Wyatt's character, he pointed out that sculpting, logistics and comfort are the essential variables they took into consideration while crafting The Fiend's mask -- adding that he and his colleagues at Tom Savini Studios put their own stamp on the mask design.

Moreover, Baker refrained from unravelling further spoilers regarding the future of The Fiend, however, emphasized that the fans should keep watching and that "it's going to blow them away."

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!