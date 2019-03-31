WWE News: Finn Balor and AJ Styles engage in an interesting exchange on social media

AJ Styles with Finn Balor

What's the story?

Prior to their respective WrestleMania 35 matches next week, former WWE World Champions, Finn Balor and AJ Styles have engaged in an interesting exchange on social media recently.

The exchange between the two men is rather fascinating, to say the least, and has left us fans wondering if the two men are teasing towards the possibility of a rematch in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor and AJ Styles have had a very similar journey in the world of Professional Wrestling and one of the common accolades that both men have shared in the past is their association with the ever-popular Japanese faction Bullet Club.

Balor, who is the initial founder of the group, handed over the leadership reigns to Styles after he was signed by WWE in 2014 and following Styles arrival to the WWE two years later, 'The Demon King' and 'The Phenomenal One' squared off for the very first time in Pro Wrestling ring at the 2017 TLC pay-per-view.

Following an intense 18-minute battle, it was Balor who came out on top and secured an all-important victory over the former two-time WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

At the upcoming WrestleMania 35 show, Finn Balor has the opportunity to become a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, whereas, AJ Styles will battle multi-time World Champion, Randy Orton in a highly anticipated clash.

Balor, however, prior to his big match against Bobby Lashley, has tweeted out a photo with AJ Styles where the two men are seen having a laugh backstage and the image has been captioned with a thinking emoji.

Styles later highlighted the tweet and replied to Balor by calling him his bro.

What's next?

AJ Styles is currently slated to face Randy Orton in a highly awaited singles match at WrestleMania 35, whereas, Finn Balor will challenge for the Intercontinental Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All on 7th April in New Jersey.

