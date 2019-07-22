×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Finn Balor and his girlfriend get interesting identical tattoos 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
628   //    22 Jul 2019, 16:01 IST

Finn Balor and Veronica Rodriguez.
Finn Balor and Veronica Rodriguez.

What's the story?

The Demon King is madly and deeply in love! Finn Balor may not be having the best of times on WWE TV, but he sure is enjoying himself outside the ring.

Balor and his rumoured fiancé Veronica Rodriguez recently got identical tattoos, and the WWE Superstar took to his Instagram account to show off the same. While the meanings of the tattoos have not been revealed, the design is a date and location that is presumed to be the time and place of Balor first meeting Rodriguez.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor recently lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at the Extreme Rules PPV. Things went from bad to worse for Balor as a returning Bray Wyatt attacked him on the fallout episode of Raw for Extreme Rules.

Backstage updates revealed that Balor had asked for some time off from the WWE, which would begin immediately after SummerSlam. It was also said that Balor was given a chance to 'recharge his batteries' on the condition that he put over Bray Wyatt before his scheduled hiatus.

The reason behind the sabbatical could be attributed to his relationship with Fox host Veronica Rodriguez, who he reportedly got engaged to recently, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The romance between the two was made public when Rodriguez interviewed a tipsy Balor during the 2019 Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

While Balor is expected to face Wyatt at SummerSlam, the former WWE Universal Champion seems to have already begun his holiday.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor posted the following photo on Instagram in which the tattoos are clearly visible:

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on

21st June 2018 and an unknown location have been inked on their arms. It would be a safe guess to assume it pertains to their first meeting.

What's next?

Balor's reported match against Wyatt is up in the air as the Demon King is already in Ireland as confirmed by PWInsider.

However, the match is currently a part of the line-up that WWE has in place for the biggest show of the summer. Disappointingly, Balor won't be donning the demon persona if the match is eventually featured on the card.

Tags:
Bray Wyatt Finn Balor
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Company allows Finn Balor to go on a 'break' but on one interesting condition
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Bray Wyatt must squash Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt made his big return by attacking Finn Balor 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Finn Balor won't invoke 'The Demon' persona at WWE SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Disappointing news on Finn Balor's Demon character
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 things WWE cleverly told us through Bray Wyatt's attack on Finn Balor
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Finn Balor will turn heel 
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 3 Reasons why Finn Balor will turn heel soon
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reboot planning underway for Finn Balor (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Finn Balor takes an epic shot at SmackDown Live superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us