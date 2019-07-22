WWE News: Finn Balor and his girlfriend get interesting identical tattoos

Finn Balor and Veronica Rodriguez.

What's the story?

The Demon King is madly and deeply in love! Finn Balor may not be having the best of times on WWE TV, but he sure is enjoying himself outside the ring.

Balor and his rumoured fiancé Veronica Rodriguez recently got identical tattoos, and the WWE Superstar took to his Instagram account to show off the same. While the meanings of the tattoos have not been revealed, the design is a date and location that is presumed to be the time and place of Balor first meeting Rodriguez.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor recently lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at the Extreme Rules PPV. Things went from bad to worse for Balor as a returning Bray Wyatt attacked him on the fallout episode of Raw for Extreme Rules.

Backstage updates revealed that Balor had asked for some time off from the WWE, which would begin immediately after SummerSlam. It was also said that Balor was given a chance to 'recharge his batteries' on the condition that he put over Bray Wyatt before his scheduled hiatus.

The reason behind the sabbatical could be attributed to his relationship with Fox host Veronica Rodriguez, who he reportedly got engaged to recently, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The romance between the two was made public when Rodriguez interviewed a tipsy Balor during the 2019 Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

While Balor is expected to face Wyatt at SummerSlam, the former WWE Universal Champion seems to have already begun his holiday.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor posted the following photo on Instagram in which the tattoos are clearly visible:

21st June 2018 and an unknown location have been inked on their arms. It would be a safe guess to assume it pertains to their first meeting.

What's next?

Balor's reported match against Wyatt is up in the air as the Demon King is already in Ireland as confirmed by PWInsider.

However, the match is currently a part of the line-up that WWE has in place for the biggest show of the summer. Disappointingly, Balor won't be donning the demon persona if the match is eventually featured on the card.