WWE News: Finn Balor comments on his actions from NXT

Finn Balor

Finn Balor shocked the entire WWE Universe this week when he attacked Johnny Gargano on NXT. His attack aided the NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era to take down both the members of DIY.

Balor had tweeted "I'm back" following the assault on Johnny Gargano but on the recent episode of WWE Backstage, the former WWE Universal Champion shed more light on his sudden change of attitude.

Finn Balor's return

On the October 2, 2019 edition of NXT, Finn Balor made his surprising return to the black-and-gold Brand by confronting Adam Cole. It made many fans believe that the former NXT Champion wanted another shot at the title but Balor never made such remarks.

This past week on NXT, when Tommaso Ciampa and Johhny Gargano were surrounded by The Undisputed Era, Finn Balor made his way out to the ring to seemingly even up the odds. However, he dropped Gargano with an overhead kick and that allowed Adam Cole and his team to decimate Tommaso Ciampa. Balor then continued the onslaught on Gargano by dropkicking him through the barricade and hitting him with a 1916 after that.

WWE Backstage

In the latest WWE Backstage, hosted by Booker T and Renee Young, The Demon King showed up as a special guest and commented on his recent actions.

Finn Balor mentioned that he needed to test himself and pointed out how the Superstars can hide themselves on RAW and SmackDown but not on NXT.

There’s nowhere to hide.

"RAW and SmackDown are like Hollywood. @WWENXT is like Broadway." - @FinnBalor on why he returned to NXT.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/GFLZqKzC1d — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 26, 2019

The former WWE Universal Champion stated that it felt good to return to NXT but seeing Johhny Gargano laid out on the ground felt even better.

He also recalled his work before WWE and went on to say that the WWE Universe will get to see the real Finn Balor from now on.

I haven’t been true to myself for a long time.

In the end, Finn Balor referred to his stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he dominated as Prince Devitt and hinted that the fans may get to his see that moniker return.

Let’s just say the Prince is back.

