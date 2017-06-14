WWE News: Finn Balor comments on reuniting The Club and getting a Universal title shot

Balor also talks about the secret to his killer abs and addresses his SummerSlam injury.

Balor wants the strap back

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed by News.com.au. During the interview, Balor spoke about a reunion for The Club and also talked about possibly getting a shot at the WWE Universal Championship again.

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor is a WWE Superstar who is currently signed on to the RAW brand. Balor was signed on to the WWE in May 2014 and was in NXT for two years before making his main roster debut on RAW in July 2016.

After winning a Fatal 4-way match to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Balor defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam to become the first ever WWE Universal Champion, a title that he had to vacate just one day later due to an injury that kept him out of action for six months.

The Irish Superstar recently lost a Fatal 5-way at the Extreme Rules Pay Per View to determine the #1 Contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship to Samoa Joe.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor spoke to news.com.au to promote WWE’s upcoming Live Events in Australia. The three-city tour of Australia will feature Superstars from WWE’s RAW brand and will take place in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

During the interview, Balor spoke about the Australian crowd and described them as one of the “best crowds in the world” to perform in front of. He further mentioned that everyone on the RAW roster was excited to travel to Australia.

Balor further spoke about possibly reforming The Club in the WWE. He stated that it was something that came up every now and then, but that it was something that he viewed as a part of the past and that it wasn’t necessarily a priority for him at this point in time. Balor was quoted as saying:

“Myself, Luke, Karl have a lot of history together and AJ (Styles) is on Smackdown, the possibility of perhaps reuniting in the future, sure it’s tasty to a lot of people. I think individually right now we’re all stronger on our own paths. Maybe that will change in the future. We may need to reassemble the troops, but for now, I think we’re all doing fine.”

Balor also made his intentions clear about wanting to go for the WWE Universal Championship again, he stated that he was hoping for a rematch for the title since he never technically lost it in the first place. Balor was quoted as saying:

“Perhaps considering the fact I never actually lost the Universal Title, maybe at some point, I’ll be granted a rematch — maybe against Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar.”

Balor also mentioned that "lots of laughter" was the secret behind his well-defined abs, he also reflected upon his injury at SummerSlam and stated that he had been cleared to return to the ring prior to WrestleMania 33, but that there was "no space" left on the card for him.

What’s next?

Finn Balor is a regular feature on WWE RAW currently but hasn't been booked in any matches as of now for its upcoming "Great Balls of Fire" Pay-Per-View which is slated to take place on 9th July 2017.

Author’s take

Finn Balor is one of the most experienced and talented performers on the WWE roster right now. Winning the WWE Universal Championship was an absolute game changer for his career, even though he had to relinquish the title just one day after.

Here’s hoping the Balor can get a shot at his title once again and wins it. Balor was always meant to have a proper reign as the WWE Universal Champion and it’s about time the WWE gave him one.

As far as a reunion for The Club is concerned, I believe that it is only a matter of time until the band comes back together, and it will certainly be “Too Sweet” whenever that happens!

