WWE News: Finn Balor confirms relationship with non-WWE personality

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
1.33K   //    02 Jun 2019, 03:41 IST

A former NXT and Universal Champion, Balor is in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion, winning the title at WrestleMania 35 from Bobby Lashley.
A former NXT and Universal Champion, Balor is in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion, winning the title at WrestleMania 35 from Bobby Lashley.

What's the story?

WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor has confirmed he is in a relationship with FOX Sports host Veronica 'Vero' Rodriguez.

In case you didn't know

Joining WWE in 2014, Finn Balor has become one of the company's most popular stars, holding the record for the longest NXT Championship reign, as well as being the very first WWE Universal Champion.

In 2019, Balor has become a two-time Intercontinental Champion and was recently drafted to SmackDown Live.

Outside of the ring, Balor is an avid soccer fan, and recently showed support for Tottenham Hotspurs.

The heart of the matter

During the coverage for the UEFA Championship final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC, Balor surprised Rodriguez, referring to her by nickname Verorockstar.

Appearing in a Spurs jersey, Balor was asked who he thought would win, but referred in shocking fashion:

"I think the big question on everyone's lips is are Finn Balor and Verorockstar actually dating? Is that true?"

Rodriguez would confirm Balor's claim, saying "it's been true for a long time."

Balor would also share a photo of the happy couple on his official Instagram, which you can see below.

This is the first public announcement of the relationship, as the SmackDown Live Superstar had previously been in a relationship with WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley.

Despite Balor's positivity, Spurs would lose to Liverpool 2-0.

What's next?

Balor is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship as the Demon against Andrade at WWE Super Showdown.

Super Showdown will take place June 7, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be the third major event in the decade-long deal between WWE and the nation.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Finn Balor
