WWE News: Finn Balor discusses about Conor McGregor in WWE

Balor spoke about the possibility of his fellow Irishman joining him in the WWE.

Finn Balor talked about the possibility of Conor McGregor in WWE

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated. During the interview, Balor talked about the possibility of UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor appearing in WWE.

WWE’s interest in McGregor is not a secret. Recently, Triple H invited both Conor and Floyd Mayweather to Monday Night Raw. Prior to this, Triple H also mentioned that the Irishman would be a huge hit in the WWE.

At one point, there were even rumours about McGregor potentially appearing in WWE but nothing materialised.

During the interview, Balor mentioned that Conor is a natural fit for WWE and had high praise for his fellow Irishman.

"I think he's a natural fit, to be honest with you. He's a natural showman, he's an incredible athlete, probably one of the best athletes on the planet. I think given the opportunity to come to the WWE, I think he would thrive."

When asked about the gimmick that Conor should do, Balor said that McGregor should be somewhat similar to Vince McMahon. The Demon King added that he will be rooting for his fellow Irishman when the UFC champ goes up against Floyd Mayweather.

Balor’s comments are not going to have any direct implications on Conor’s future plans. However, it does bring back the McGregor-WWE stories.

As McGregor is busy with Mayweather and his UFC career, WWE fans will have to wait a long time before they see him inside a WWE ring.

As Balor mentioned, McGregor is a natural showman who would fit perfectly into the world of WWE and would be mutually beneficial for both parties. We have seen such cross-promotional appearances in the past and McGregor has enough star power to make an impact.