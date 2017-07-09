WWE News: Finn Balor explains when the 'Demon King' will return

Finn Balor explains when we'll get to see him as the Demon King again.

Finn Balor feels the Demon King will be drawn upon in the near future.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Now, Finn Balor spoke about the possibility of his ‘Demon King’ persona appearing before the fans once again, stating that the Demon King will be back eventually, likely in the near future.

Additionally, Balor was asked whether he is the Demon King in day-to-day life, to which he responded by stating that he channels his aforementioned special avatar every day.

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor, whose real name is Fergal Devitt, rose to prominence for his work in several notable promotions in both the Japanese and American professional wrestling circuits, and has been performing for the WWE since 2014.

The 35-year-old Irishman often performs as the Demon King wherein he graces the ring with a unique attire replete with face/body paint; with the avatar usually reserved only for special events.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor was questioned as to when his Demon King persona would grace the squared circle again, to which he responded:

"The 'Demon King' will be back, eventually, but for the moment that hasn't really been required and I'm very happy just walking out there, pop my collar, and have (some) fun. I'm sure there will be a situation in time - maybe in the near future - that the 'Demon King' will need to be drawn upon, but right now, I'm cool."

Furthermore, on if he is the Demon King day-to-day life, Balor asserted-

"First thing in the morning, when that alarm goes off."

What’s next?

Finn Balor presently performs on WWE’s RAW brand. No plans of him appearing as the Demon King is on the cards for now.

Author’s take

Well, Demon King or not, Finn Balor is a bona fide star. In my opinion, the WWE needs to book him better and have him feature on the red brand’s top storylines- the WWE Universal Championship scenario in particular.