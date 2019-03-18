×
WWE News: Finn Balor explains why he won't face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
374   //    18 Mar 2019, 13:01 IST

Will we not see Balor vs Taker at WrestleMania?
Will we not see Balor vs Taker at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Finn Balor recently appeared on The Kris Fade Show, while representing WWE at the World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Balor stated that he would "really love to fight The Undertaker at WrestleMania" while talking about his role at the upcoming PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor has spent the better part of the past few months trading the Intercontinental Title with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley.


Lashley won the title back in January but lost it to Balor at the Elimination Chamber PPV, when Finn pinned Lio Rush to win the match. Balor went on to lose the title to Lashley on this past week's episode of Monday Night Raw.


It's likely that the high-flyer would be put into a multi-man Intercontinental title match at WrestleMania, or he could go on to face Lashley in a rematch from Raw.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor answered a string of questions put forth on the talk show, with the highlight being his response on his possible role at the show of shows.

“Well, I would really love to fight Undertaker at WrestleMania but given the fact that I lost the title on Monday, I think I’m gonna attempt to convince Stephanie [McMahon] who I know is here at the World Games, to get me a rematch against Bobby Lashley for the IC Title.”
What's next?

Balor is set to feature in a tag team match on tonight's Monday Night Raw, pitting him and a mystery partner against Lashley and Lio Rush. This is an indication that Finn's storyline with Lashley could go on for a while, possibly culminating with an Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania.

Additionally, WWE has advertised Finn Balor's Demon persona for the show of shows. "The Demon" hasn't been seen since a while now on WWE TV and WrestleMania might be the perfect stage to bring him back.

The Undertaker vs Demon Finn could have been an intriguing storyline, but the chances of this match actually taking place seem extremely bleak. WWE let The Phenom squash Cena in a matter of minutes at WrestleMania 34, hinting that he couldn't work longer matches at this point in his career.

Would you like to see a confrontation between The Undertaker and "The Demon" Finn Balor at this year's WrestleMania? Sound off!



