WWE News: Finn Balor explains why The Demon King didn't show up at WrestleMania

Balor had a good reason for not unleashing his darker persona!

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Finn Balor would often slip into the darker side of his persona at NXT TakeOvers. Clad from head to toe in body paint, he would become The Demon King, a creature out of legend as he emerged for battle.

In an interview with SI.com, Balor would explain why the Demon King character did not step out at WrestleMania 34. I thank NoDQ for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

It's been a while since we actually saw the Demon King character. In fact, one has to go back all the way to TLC when he took on AJ Styles, in a winning effort.

Since then, Finn Balor has kept the Demon King at bay. At WrestleMania 34, he chose to do an LQBTQ entrance instead. While the entrance received praise, certain fans were disappointed that The Demon King wasn't seen on such a massive scale.

The heart of the matter

Balor was very open in admitting that what he did at WrestleMania was far more important than a 'Demon King' entrance could have been:

A lot of people maybe thought going into WrestleMania, ‘Well, if Finn’s not gonna be the Demon, it’s gonna suck. I think what we did at WrestleMania is a lot more important than any Demon could have been.

He went on to mention why he wanted to make a difference with the entrance at WrestleMania 34:

I feel like—not that they were excluded, but sometimes they felt like they weren’t included. That’s something I felt a responsibility for, to use the platform that I have for good and to help maybe a small amount of people for the right reasons.

What's next?

Finn Balor is one of the participants at Money in the Bank. He stands a chance to win and cash in his title on the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Balor had to surrender the title due to injury and many believe he never received a fair rematch thereafter.

Do you want to see Finn Balor become Mr. Money in the Bank, this Sunday?

