WWE News: Finn Balor fires a huge shot at The Fiend on NXT

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 31 Oct 2019, 23:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor hasn't forgotten what happened to him at the hands of The Fiend

WWE Superstar Finn Balor was defeated by The Fiend back at SummerSlam. This was Bray Wyatt's debut match as his new sinister character 'The Fiend' and it was Wyatt who came out on top and sent Balor packing.

After weeks in the shadows, Balor finally resurfaced on NXT earlier this month and has set his sights on Johnny Gargano and becoming the face of NXT that he once was when he first made the move over from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Balor seemingly headed to NXT to escape The Fiend and start anew, but it appears that the first-ever Universal Champion still has unfinished business with Wyatt's alter ego. That is if last night's NXT is anything to go by.

Balor takes a shot at The Fiend

The Demon King may have headed back to NXT following his defeat to The Fiend, but he hasn't forgotten what happened to him back in August, which is why he fired a huge shot at Bray Wyatt this week on NXT.

"Two months ago I'm laying down for what's supposed to be the hottest new thing in the business just because he put on a new mask, well I've just took my mask off and now I'm the hottest thing in the business."

It appears that Balor definitley holds a grudge against The Fiend and even though he looks like he has a good feud heading his way in NXT, he will find his way back to the main roster in the coming months and go one on one with The Fiend once again. But this time he will potentially bring 'The Demon' and the match will be much more even.

Do you think Finn Balor will be the first man to overcome the threat of The Fiend? Have your say in the comments section below...