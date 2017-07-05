WWE News: Finn Balor meets Okada backstage on RAW

What was the Rainmaker doing on RAW?

by Nithin Joseph News 05 Jul 2017, 23:55 IST

Why was Okada backstage on RAW?

What’s the story?

In a recent post on Twitter, Finn Balor revealed that he had met IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, backstage on the latest episode of RAW. You can take a look at the tweet below.

In case you didn’t know...

This isn’t the first time that Okada has been seen backstage at a WWE event, as he has been spotted many times in the past. The Rainmaker was also spotted at last year’s Summerslam and was attending the event as Shinsuke Nakamura's guest at the time.

The heart of the matter

IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada was spotted backstage on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Rainmaker was taking some photos with a few of his friends in the WWE, including the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor. The Demon King later put up a photo sh on Twitter with Okada, showing the NJPW superstar dawning a Balor Club jacket.

The post read, “Welcome to the Club @rainmakerXokada”. Balor used to wrestle under the moniker of Prince Devitt back in his NJPW days and even had a match with Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Balor lost, but the picture shows that he now considers his former rival a close friend.

Okada on the other hand, recently came out of one of the best matches of all time, against fellow NJPW star Kenny Omega. The match which took place at Dominion 6.11 in Osaka-jo Hall, was a 60-minute thriller, which ended in a draw. He also defeated Cody Rhodes in the G1 Special in the USA, which partly explains his presence backstage on RAW.

What’s next?

Finn Balor is currently in a feud with the Drifter Elias Samson, Okada on the other hand just completed his seventh successful title defence against Cody Rhodes. This may just be wishful thinking, but hopefully, Okada’s presence on RAW could be a sign of a possible new addition to the WWE roster.

Author’s take

Despite the fact that Okada’s presence at a WWE event isn’t anything new, one can’t help but hope that the Rainmaker makes his debut in a WWE ring one day.

