WWE News: Finn Balor on which current NXT superstars the WWE Universe should watch out for

The former Universal Champion also opened up on the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Finn Balor is a former NXT Champion

In a recent interview with Mike Jones of DC 101, inaugural WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor discussed a host of topics including the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, his time in NXT, and which NXT superstar fans should watch out for.

While competing for WWE’s developmental brand NXT from the year 2014-16, Finn Balor proved himself to be one of WWE’s most athletic and standout performers of all time, thanks to his unique in-ring psychology and his outstanding portrayal of the inner Demon character.

During his two year stint with NXT, Balor wrestled in some of the most memorable matches of all time against the likes of Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and other notable high-level performers as well.

Balor is also the longest reigning NXT Champion in history as well and has perfectly cemented his legacy as one of the best superstars to ever emerge from WWE’s developmental brand.

While conversing with Mike Jones of DC 101, Finn Balor discussed a host of topics and below are a few highlights from his interview: (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

On the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match:

Come 17th June, 2018, Finn Balor will be stepping in his first ever Money in the Bank ladder match against seven other talented men from both the Raw and SmackDown Live roster and according to ‘The Demon King’ during the upcoming MITB Ladder Match, he is apparently willing to have his eyes at the back of his head due to the inclusion of the likes of Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Samoa Joe, who are without a doubt some of the most cunning superstars in today’s present-day WWE roster.

"I'm gonna have to have eyes in the back of my head because you can't trust Kevin Owens, you can't trust Miz, Samoa Joe is just gonna come straight for ya. There's a lot of tricky fellas in that match and anything could really happen... I've been cleaning the gutters at my house, painting the roof, trying to get as much experience on a ladder as I can. (laughs). You know, there is no way of training… practicing for this. This is all potluck in my opinion. It's seven other guys in the ring to bring ladders. I'm sure someone will introduce a table and a chair. There's no rules at all. We'll see what's gonna happen."

His time in NXT and which NXT superstars fans should watch out for:

Balor stated that WWE’s yellow and black brand, better known as NXT, is something that is very close to his heart and he seemingly still keeps his eye on the current NXT product as well. Additionally, the former Universal Champion also noted that The Velveteen Dream and current NXT North American Champion Adam Cole are the two superstars fans should watch out for.

"NXT is something that is very close to my heart, I've spent my fondest years there, and something I keep an eye on still. Since I've left there, Velveteen Dream is doing amazing. Adam Cole is one to watch as well. He is doing some amazing stuff down there."

Finn Balor will compete in the upcoming Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the 17th of June at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.