WWE News: Finn Balor posts touching message every WWE fan has to read
The Demon King calls for us to love one another.
What’s the story?
Finn Balor recently took to Instagram to post a beautifully written message promoting global peace.
In case you didn’t know...
Balor is the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. He has had a fairly successful career in the company ever since his debut in 2014. He is widely regarded as one of the Superstars responsible for NXT’s immense success in the past few years. He is also the longest reigning NXT Champion in the history of the brand.
He is also well known for his time back in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he wrestled under the name of “Prince Devitt”. His creation, the Bullet Club, is currently regarded as the number one faction in the world.
He is currently in a presumably short feud against “The Drifter” Elias Samson.
The heart of the matter
Balor recently posted a photo on Instagram with an extremely touching caption. The former Universal Champion wrote about the beauty of life on Earth and promoted Global Peace.
Here is Balor’s post:
#finnfreeze Earth That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every "superstar," every "supreme leader," every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived HERE. Love each other
What’s next?
Balor is currently feuding Elias Samson and it is uncertain if the Demon King will face the Drifter at the upcoming pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire.
Author’s take
The message given by Balor is astounding and touching. It is indeed important for figures like him to promote global peace in this chaotic age.
Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com