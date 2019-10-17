WWE News: Finn Balor provides a major update on his in-ring return

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Oct 2019

Finn Balor

Tonight's action-packed episode of WWE NXT saw Finn Balor making a huge announcement when he revealed that on next week's show the former WWE Universal Champion will be making his return to in-ring action for the first time since this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Finn Balor's last match in WWE

At WWE SummerSlam 2019, Finn Balor lost a pretty one-sided match to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt after the latter had assaulted the former Universal Champion for weeks in the build-up to their match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Following his loss to Wyatt, Balor went on a hiatus from WWE but made his shocking return to television on the 2nd October episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. This was Balor's first appearance in WWE after a lay-off for about two months, as the former NXT Champion confronted the current brand champion Adam Cole following the latter's successful title defense against Matt Riddle.

Balor sends a message to the NXT Universe

While it has not been fully confirmed yet but as seen on this week's episode of WWE NXT, former NXT Champion Finn Balor sent a message to the Full Sail University and the WWE University as he stated that he has done some reflection while being away from in-ring competition.

Balor further added that he is retracing his steps and ended his message by claiming that next week, his future will be his past. The former NXT Champion's message clearly has indicated towards a potential in-ring return for him next week, however, as of now, WWE hasn't confirmed anything in relation to an in-ring return for Balor next week.

What's next for Finn Balor?

In his last appearance on NXT TV, Finn Balor confronted NXT Champion Adam Cole and there is certainly a solid chance that the former will be challenging for the title once again in the near future. However, with Tommaso Ciampa setting his sights on the NXT Championship, Balor might just have to fight his way to a shot at the title.

