WWE News: Finn Balor reminisces about a memory with the Hardy Boyz

Finn Balor looks back on a pretty sweet memory.

by Rohit Nath News 14 Aug 2017, 19:54 IST

Finn Balor has teamed up with The Hardy Boyz on RAW and the Live Event circuit

What's the story?

Finn Balor posted a photo of him on the seats of the Worcester Live Event arena, relieving a great memory with The Hardy Boyz from 17 years ago.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor has been teaming up often with The Hardy Boyz in the live event circuit. He also teamed with them when he was feuding with Elias(Samson) and The Hardy Boyz were feuding against Cesaro & Sheamus. The babyface team was victorious in the bout.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor relieved the time he got to see The Hardy Boyz on an episode of RAW 17 years ago in Worcester. He mentioned the fact that he went on to team up with them that night

RAW June 26th 2000

I sat in these seats to watch #WWEWorcester

The Hardy Boys wrestled that night

Tonight they are my tag team partners pic.twitter.com/ds78hlw08L — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 13, 2017

As you can see, Balor is standing in the area where he was seated. It undoubtedly must have been an amazing moment for The Demon King to re-live how far he's come in his career. Surely it's only the first of many memories that he will create in his WWE run.

What's next?

Finn Balor is currently feuding with Bray Wyatt, resuming a feud that started in April. Their feud was halted because they were both needed for the main event of Extreme Rules. Balor then went on to feud with Elias for a bit while Wyatt was victorious in a feud with Seth Rollins.

After months of mixing up feuds, Balor and Wyatt are finally set to feud again.

Author's take

It's really cool that Balor gets to relive a childhood memory and look at just how far he's come in his career. Being in their shoes, it must be a pretty sweet feeling knowing that their hard work and dedication and years of blood, sweat and tears have paid off in a big way.

Good for Finn Balor!

