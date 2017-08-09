WWE News: Finn Balor responds hilariously to WWE's set of fidget spinners

A genius move or a product fail by the WWE?

Balor responded hilariously on Twitter after being called out on the latest WWE product line

What's the story?

The WWE is known for pushing merchandise of its most popular wrestlers and the promotion has hitched onto the latest craze gripping the world - fidget spinners.

The promotion has launched an entire range of spinners with Finn Balor being one of the wrestlers featured but he had to apologise for the fidget spinner.

In case you didn't know...

Fidget spinners are the latest craze to have hit the world with almost everyone using the toy to either show how cool they are or to really get under the skin of others.

Although the fidget spinner was created to help children and others concentrate, it has become more than a tool to supplement learning and now is possibly the most talked about toy of 2017.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling News reports that Bayley, AJ Styles, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and a number of other stars have had their fidget spinners launched by the WWE and one Twitter user asked Balor to apologise for a “Balor Club” fidget spinner.

Apologize for this - https://t.co/rFnKz2tT2p — John Bain (@Totalbiscuit) August 8, 2017

The Demon King actually responded and apologised for the product but it is hard to believe he did not know that the WWE had manufactured these rather good looking spinners.

John... i was not aware, sorry. My apologies https://t.co/uwlPDkP0m8 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 8, 2017

The offending fidget spinner

What's next?

Balor is set to face Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam and would be looking to get one up on the Eater of Worlds by defeating him at the pay-per-view.

Maybe Balor can use one of his fidget spinners to confuse Wyatt and pick up a win.

Author's take

Another day, another dollar or $9.99 for these fidget spinners. The WWE keeps on coming up with more merchandise to sell, and well, you cannot blame them for jumping on the spinner bandwagon.

Personally, I have a huge collection of fidget spinners and would not mind having a few from the WWE as well.

The John Cena one looks great from the store and so does the Rollins one but I would have preferred a different set of designs than the regular three-sided one.