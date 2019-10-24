WWE News: Finn Balor responds to his heel turn on NXT

Finn Balor's heel turn was the biggest highlight of the night

WWE Superstar Finn Balor shocked the world with his heel turn tonight. He was expected to square off against The Undisputed Era, alongside Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. However, Balor attacked Gargano in a surprising turn of events, while The Undisputed Era brutalized Ciampa inside the ring to end the show.

Now, Balor has finally responded to his heel turn, asserting, "What's done is done..." He didn't feel the need to justify his actions but at the same time, he clarified that he has no regrets.

Finn Balor's return to NXT

Balor went on a hiatus from the company a few months ago after he was attacked by The Fiend Bray Wyatt on the main roster. Balor's absence from SmackDown Live led to several speculations about his return and possible change in his in-ring persona too.

He finally returned to WWE earlier this month, but instead of the main roster, he made his presence known on the Black and Gold brand. The WWE Universe was excited to see one of the best NXT Superstars of all time return to the brand, greeting him with 'welcome back' chants.

Why did Balor turn heel?

I’m back — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 24, 2019

Finn Balor has been a babyface for years and this heel turn was long overdue. He is a charismatic Superstar but was somehow not booked to his full potential on the main roster. However, ever since his return to NXT, Balor now has more opportunities to explore, and a heel turn will help him in scripting epic feuds against the top babyfaces of the company.

It is also being speculated that Balor may form an alliance with The Undisputed Era. For now, he will feud with former NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano. Gargano will be keen on avenging this betrayal and may even seek support from Ciampa.

There has been no word on the return of 'Demon King' on WWE TV as of now. It will be interesting to see how Balor carries his alter-ego now that he has turned heel.

