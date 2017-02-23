WWE News: Finn Balor returns to ring during latest NXT Tapings

The former Universal Champion gets physical during his latest appearance

by Anutosh Bajpai Breaking 23 Feb 2017, 10:53 IST

Balor received a huge pop upon his return

Despite not officially being cleared to compete, Finn Balor made his In Ring return during the latest NXT TV tapings. Although he did not compete in a match and appeared in the aid of the former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura instead.

Nakamura was involved in a match against former Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins and was attacked by Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode following the match. WWE posted the following video of Balor's surprise appearance:

BREAKING: Although not medically cleared, @finnbalor makes a return tonight in Florida @WWENXT! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

The duo started to beat down the former NXT Champion until Finn Balor made his unexpected return. Balor entered the ring and first clotheslined Almas, throwing him out of the ring.

The former Universal Champion then turned his attention to the current NXT Champion and hit him with a Slingblade followed by a Kinshasa by Nakamura.

Balor later cut a promo and said that he is coming back for what's his soon, presumably hinting at the WWE Universal Championship currently held by Kevin Owens.

The episode which Balor would appear is expected to air on 22 March. For what's worth noticing, Balor is currently also being advertised for the WWE Live Events in early March.

You can watch the full video of his entrance below: