WWE News: Finn Balor reveals that he wants to face Brock Lesnar

The Demon King isn't afraid to enter Suplex City.

Balor won the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins this past year at SummerSlam

At a recent promotional press junket for tonight's SummerSlam PPV; The Demon King Finn Balor revealed that he wanted to face the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the future.

Finn Balor was the inaugural Universal Champion, and he was never beaten for the title. The Demon King had to vacate the title due to a shoulder injury. He was initially pencilled in to be a part of the main event of SummerSlam 2017. However, he was later relegated to a match with Bray Wyatt.

While speaking on a potential match with Brock Lesnar, The Demon King said that he was not afraid of Lesnar and that he wanted to challenge him for the Universal Championship. He said:

"I need to be a man and stand up to this guy. I ain't afraid of him. I'm not gonna enjoy getting taken to Suplex City but I will enjoy that I am stood across the ring from Brock Lesnar saying, I ain't afraid of you man, I'm gonna take you on."

"The match between Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar is probably the most interesting match the WWE hasn't seen yet.”

Balor slipped into his Demon King persona to defeat Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2017. Now, that he is done with this feud, he will have to find a new creative direction on Raw. Him facing Lesnar before WrestleMania 34 isn't entirely out of the question.

Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar are two of the most unique performers on the WWE roster. They have the potentially to do something special together.

