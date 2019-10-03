WWE News: Finn Balor reveals why he returned to NXT and whether he'll be there full-time

Finn Balor returned to NXT last night Balor is back!

Last night's episode of NXT definitely shocked the WWE Universe straight off the bat when a former WWE Universal Champion returned to the black and gold brand, as Finn Balor returned from a hiatus to make his mark on NXT.

In an interview with Newsweek, Finn Balor has revealed all about his return.

I've been out of the ring for about two months and out of NXT for much longer. To get the opportunity to return to Full Sail live on USA is a huge honor for me.

Is Balor on NXT to stay?

Newsweek also asked the former NXT Champion if he's returning to the brand full-time.

Right now that's what it means. I'm going to wrestle whenever, whoever I want. That's something I've been chasing for quite some time in my career.

I don't believe in any boundaries be it weight class, country, promotion... And I want to break those boundaries. I'm here at NXT to do that.

The former Universal Champion also opened up about the difference between NXT now and when he was last involved.

I have to be honest, it's a little nerve-wracking. The game has changed a lot in NXT since I was here. Seeing the match Cole and Matt Riddle put on tonight, they are two of the absolute best in-ring competitors in the world. So it's a little nerve-wracking to get into the deep end with those guys.

The Return of the King

Balor also spoke about how the black and gold has not just changed, but evolved.

It's been a while since I've been here, and the NXT style has evolved incredibly. When I was here it was me and [Samoa] Joe, and back then, I don't want to say it was a slower pace, but it was definitely more rugged here and there. They are going fast, and it's going to be a test for me and I'm looking forward to it.

And The Demon King also reiterated that he wants to parallel NXT, and evolve alongside it - confirming that he needed to freshen things up a bit.

I just want to continue to evolve. Been doing this for a long time, and sometimes when you stay in the same place for too long you get a little stagnant, you rely on your old tricks and old ways and you kind of just skate past. But there's no skating here in NXT. I have to swim for sure, because It's going to be a fight.

